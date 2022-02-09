Young farmers star in new tractor racing BBC series

Young farmers are starring in a new BBC TV series which sees them battle it out to be crowned the UK’s best tractor driving team.

The Fast and the Farmer-ish, which airs tonight on BBC Three, sees teams of farmers pitch their souped-up tractors against each other.

Presented by farming vlogger Tom Pemberton, the new series aims to provide a glimpse into the lives of young farmers and their tractors.

The programme will present imaginative challenges that puts their driving skill and vehicle power to the test.

Across the series, teams from Wales, England, Northern Ireland and Scotland will compete via heats, semis and a grand final.

The winner will then be able to claim overall bragging rights for their nation.

Agricultural engineering student at Scotland's Rural College (SRUC), Kirstin Chalmers is one young farmer who appears in the series.

Kirstin, who studies at SRUC Oatridge through her apprenticeship with New Holland Agriculture, is part of the north Scotland team ‘The Teuchters’ with Dennis McLennan and Barclay Gray.

Episode 4 of the series on Wednesday 2 March will see them compete in the Scottish heats against the ‘Black Reek Pipers’ from Ayrshire.

This will consist of three agricultural challenges, including crashing through massive walls and building towering structures.

Kirstin said of the new series: “I saw a post on Facebook and thought ‘Oh that sounds fun.’ Tractor driving is what I love to do, so I applied and ended up getting in.

“It was an absolute experience of a lifetime. The trip to Ireland and the time we spent filming there was amazing. I’d recommend it to anyone if they get an opportunity like this.”

The first episode of The Fast and the Farmer-ish is on BBC Three on Wednesday (9 February) at 9pm.