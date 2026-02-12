Young farmers to lead new suicide prevention drive in agriculture

Young farmers are being urged to lead a new suicide prevention drive in agriculture as part of a nationwide effort to tackle what campaigners describe as farming’s “silent crisis”.

The call comes after the latest Office for National Statistics figures showed that 47 people working in agriculture in England and Wales died by suicide in 2024.

Behind every number is a family farm, a business and a rural community changed forever, but campaigners stress that suicide is not inevitable and early intervention can save lives.

Young Farmers’ Clubs across the UK will now be at the heart of a new training rollout aimed at equipping members with the skills and confidence to spot warning signs and start conversations.

The initiative has been launched by the Farm Safety Foundation, known as Yellow Wellies, as part of its Mind Your Head campaign.

It is backed by the Royal Foundation’s National Suicide Prevention Network (NSPN), a four-nations programme launched on World Mental Health Day to strengthen crisis support, prevention and postvention services.

Campaigners say farming faces a unique mix of pressures, including isolation, financial uncertainty, long working hours, generational expectations and daily physical risk.

They warn that conversations about suicide in rural areas must be grounded in lived experience and designed for the realities of agricultural life.

To address that need, Yellow Wellies has launched a Suicide Awareness & Prevention eLearning module, funded by the Royal Foundation and developed with NSPN partner Baton of Hope.

The course, believed to be the first of its kind tailored specifically for farming audiences, will be rolled out to Young Farmers’ Clubs throughout 2026.

Ben Wilson, clinical director at Baton of Hope, said the partnership would deliver targeted support to farming communities.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Yellow Wellies, bringing tailored suicide prevention awareness and education to the farming, agricultural and rural communities,” he said.

He added that the collaboration would “bring hope and improve and save lives” in a sector that “very sadly currently sees far too many deaths by suicide”.

The online training is designed to equip learners with the confidence to recognise warning signs, use supportive and non-judgmental language, and create simple safety plans.

It also provides clear signposting to specialist help available within the sector.

Karen Hodgson, associate director at The Royal Foundation, said the project shows the value of collaboration in reaching communities most in need.

“We are proud to support this project,” she said, adding that it will “make a real difference to those living and working in rural communities across the UK”.

Stephanie Berkeley, manager of the Farm Safety Foundation, said the aim is to ensure suicide is no longer only discussed after tragedy strikes.

“For too long, suicide has been the silent crisis in farming. Spoken about only after a tragedy,” she said.

“This training is designed to change that.”

She said that by giving people the confidence to spot concerns early and start compassionate conversations, the farming community can intervene sooner.

“Farming may be a tough industry, but it is also a deeply caring one,” she added. “When we equip our community with the right tools, we give each other hope and hope saves lives.”