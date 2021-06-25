Young farmers' views needed on future of land use

Young farmers are being asked for their views around policy proposals for future land use as part of a new research project.

Farmers, rural young people and YFC members are being urged to consider the challenges and suggested solutions for a diverse range of policy aims for land use.

Considerations and competing factors for future land use include food production, net zero, conservation and environmental goals, as well as housing and development.

The National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs' (NFYFC) and researchers Rose Regeneration are undertaking the project.

Supported by Defra, it aims to ensure that young people living, studying and working in a rural environment can express their opinions to help shape emerging policies.

Tom Pope, from Somerset Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs and Chair of YFC AGRI, said: “We must make sure that those of us who will feel the impacts of changes to policies affecting the countryside share our views.

"There are plenty of other groups who may have conflicting opinions, so spend a few minutes answering questions so that our collective voice is heard.

“We appreciate the many requests for surveys during this time of policy change as well as input to meetings and other YFC commitments, but please make sure this survey is one you don’t miss.”

Dr Ivan Annibal, Managing Director of Rose Regeneration, added that many voices were at play in discussing the future of farming.

"It is crucial that we make sure the views of the younger generation, which represent the future of the sector are heard.

"I really hope the YFC community will take this opportunity to share their wisdom and insights with us.”

Those who complete the online survey will be entered into a prize draw to win a pair of UBOK or USBOK safety boots to the value of £104.95, courtesy of Bushgear.