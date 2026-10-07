Young motorcyclist killed in crash with tractor near South Molton

Police are appealing for witnesses after the fatal collision

A man in his 20s has died after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a tractor on a rural road near South Molton, Devon.

Emergency services were called to the B3227 at Nadder Lane at around 4.55pm on Sunday, 4 October.

The collision involved a blue BMW S1000 motorcycle and a green John Deere tractor.

The motorcyclist, a local man in his 20s, was pronounced dead. His next of kin have been informed.

The tractor driver was not injured and remained at the scene to assist police.

Specialist and local officers attended and began investigating the circumstances of the collision.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene and reopened at around 7am on Monday, 5 October.

Police thanked the public for their help and patience while the road was closed.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has information that could assist the investigation to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage from the area, as well as anyone who saw the blue BMW motorcycle before the collision and has not already spoken to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting reference 517 of 4/10/26.