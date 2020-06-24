Young people urged to apply for dairy scholarship

The Trehane Trust is seeking dairy enthusiasts to apply for one of its scholarships on offer through the Nuffield Farming Scholarship Trust

Dairy enthusiasts are being urged to apply for a scholarship which aims to help young people progress their careers in the industry.

The Trehane Trust awards up to three scholarships each year for a study tour that is of particular interest to the candidate and is of relevance to dairy.

Applications are made online and should be received by 31 July for the 2021-year group, the trust said.

Dairy farmer Tim Downes was three years into conversion to organic dairy production when he set off on his study tour in 2003.







“What I was doing was relatively new at the time and I was keen to see how ideas and experiences in production and grassland management could be shared effectively,” he said.

“My study has played an integral part in developing the dairy business, but the benefits have gone far beyond this.

Applicants can apply for a Trehane Trust dairy award through the Nuffield Farming Scholarship Trust.

It is open to anyone in the dairy industry supply and related chain. However, those applying must be aged between 22 and 45 years old.

Successful applicants receive awards of around £7,000 for the study tour, and up to £5000 for the briefing and contemporary scholars conference.

The Trehane Trust was launched in 1977 to help those in any sector of the dairy industry who want the opportunity to learn more about it.

More than 70 people have benefited from scholarships since the trust was established.