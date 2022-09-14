Young sheep farmers sought to explore wool processing stages

Young sheep farmers wanting to learn more about what happens to their flock’s fleeces once they leave the farm gates are being invited to join a tour as part of an industry programme.

The new initiative will offer up to twelve young farmers the opportunity to go ‘behind the scenes’ at British Wool’s Bradford headquarters.

They will view activities from the wool sorting and grading process to the live auction of wool to bidders from across the globe.

The visit, from 17 to 18 October, will also include a trip to the Haworth Scouring plant where raw fleeces are transformed into pristine fibres ready for manufacturing into goods.

The visit is part of the National Sheep Association's (NSA) Next Generation programme, in conjunction with British Wool.

NSA chief executive, Phil Stocker said: “The process undertaken to turn the fleece from the sheep’s back into one ready to be made into all manner of goods on an industrial scale is truly a fascinating thing to view.

"This is a trip that will suit those who really value the benefits wool has to offer and that are ready to engage in discussion on how the market for wool can be sustained and grown once again.”

Following the visit and an overnight stay in Bradford, the group attending will attend a ‘Symposium’, an opportunity to discuss their own thoughts on the future of wool.

Those interested in applying to join the free trip can complete a short application form on the NSA Next Generation website.

Applications to join the group are open to 18-35 year olds, from today until 5pm on 3 October.