Young sheep farmers with policy interest urged to join parliament tour

Young sheep farmers with a particular interest in agricultural policy will be able to join an event visiting the Houses of Parliament next month.

The opportunity will allow a group of up to twelve farmers to learn more about how agricultural policy is brought about and its current influence on the sector.

The initiative, by the National Sheep Association, includes a visit to both the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

There will also be a meeting with major dignitaries and Defra representatives, according to the NSA, which has urged young sheep farmers to apply.

The 2025 visit will take place on 11 and 12 February 2025 and will kick off with discussions on trade, hosted by Beef & Lamb New Zealand.

This will follow an evening meal at the prestigious Farmers Club where Neil Farron MP, well known for his support of British agriculture, will join as an after dinner speaker.

After an overnight stay in central London that will provide the opportunity to meet with other farmers, the group will then travel together to the Houses of Parliament.

The two-day event will conclude with a visit and talk with influential retailer Marks and Spencer’s Agricultural buying team at their London headquarters.

The trip has been arranged by NSA President Lord Inglewood, who is an active member of the House of Lords, as well as a farmer and landowner in Hutton-in-the-Forest, Cumbria.

NSA communications manager, Katie James said it was a 'fantastic opportunity' for young farmers with an interest in how laws are formed and passed.

"We do hope to attract some enthusiastic young sheep farmers to join us for this inspiring trip," she said.

"It really is a great opportunity to view behind the scenes of where the decisions affecting them happen at a crucial time for British agriculture.”

Applications, from NSA members and non-members, are now being invited from interested parties aged 18 to 35.

Applications will close on 30 January, with those successful to be contacted on 3 February.