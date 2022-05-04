YouTube couple put 10 years of Aberdeenshire farm life in the frame

Two young farmers are combining sustainable farming and social media to inspire future generations of eco-friendly land users.

First generation farmers James Reid and Rosa Bevan have been using their online influence to highlight the possibilities of land use to young people in Scotland.

Now celebrating a decade promoting permaculture ecosystems at Tap O’ Noth farm in Aberdeenshire, the duo have more than 19,000 YouTube subscribers.

The couple share videos documenting farm life with the aim of inspiring budding farmers to make the most of Scottish land.

The 8-acre farm sits at the foot of Tap O’ Noth hill near the village of Rhynie, producing ecologically grown fruit and vegetables, and is also home to chickens, geese and a small herd of dairy goats.

They generate most of their living from operating a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) vegetable box business as well as focusing on agritourism in the form of farm tours and renting their shepherd’s hut.

The two farmers also offer online permaculture consultancy and residential courses.

James Reid said they wanted to inspire people about the life they could lead if they look at land a little bit differently.

"To have been able to work towards that for the past ten years has been extremely rewarding," he added.

“We want to continue to grow our social platform to expand the outreach we have. It’s mind-blowing what you can achieve with a small bit of land and a lot of people don’t know that.”

The farm is being showcased as an inspiring project in the Scottish Land Commission’s MyLand.Scot campaign

The couple practice permaculture, which is a method of sustainable farming used to create self-sufficient agricultural eco-systems.

According to them, this self-sustaining model has allowed them both to live off their land for the past ten years.

Rosa Bevan said: “We haven’t looked back since starting this project a decade ago and it’s been inspiring for us to see the benefits Tap O’ Noth farm has had on the environment, our local community and on our lives as well.

“It’s been an incredible ten years at Tap O’ Noth farm and we’re really looking forward to what the future has in store for our Aberdeenshire home.”

Tap O’ Noth’s eco-friendly success is being showcased as an inspiring project in the Scottish Land Commission’s MyLand.Scot campaign.

This initiative aims to highlight the benefits that land brings to communities across Scotland.

Hamish Trench, chief executive of the commission, said the couple were a great example of how land could be transformed to benefit the environment and communities.

“James and Rosa at Tap O’ Noth farm have done an incredible job in bringing together permaculture and land use with social media to create an informative and interesting hotbed for inspiration.

"Land can play a crucial role in everyday Scotland, spanning from housing and homes, to giving people the means and confidence to build businesses.”