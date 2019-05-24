Family's plan to build free-range unit rejected for second time

Council planners rejected the plan for the first time in 2017

A family's proposal to build a free-range poultry unit in Powys has been rejected for a second time in two years due to environmental and road concerns.

The plan, originally submitted in August 2016, included a proposal to build a 32,000 capacity bird unit at Upper Gwestydd, Cefn Mawr.

The farming business, run by Gareth and Delyth Woosnam with the support of their two sons, currently holds sheep and cows.

They wish to develop their farm to provide a diversified business to sustain the family.

However, their plan was rejected again by Powys County Council's planning committee earlier this week.

Planners rejected the plan for the first time in 2017, citing environmental concerns and the impact the unit would have on nearby roads.

According to the BBC's Local Democracy Reporting Service, it was rejected by eight votes to six, with one abstention.

A notable opponent of the free-range unit is Downton Abbey actor Peter Egan, who signed a petition along with 5,000 other people to stop the proposal.

It follows news of planning officials in Snowdonia giving the green light for the development of the area's biggest ever poultry farm, despite some opposition.

The unit will house 32,500 hens and be built on 2,700 square metres of farmland at Llanegryn, near Tywyn.

Farmers Glyn and Janet Pugh applied for planning permission back in October 2018.