New plant secures Norfolk farmers' ties to Colman's Mustard

A new processing plant will open in Norfolk to keep Colman's Mustard production in the county after a partnership was announced with Unliver and local farmers.

It follows a controversial decision announced in 2016 to close its Carrow Works site factory in Norwich.

The city was set to lose the famous condiment after centuries of being produced there and in the local area, with manufacturing having started way back in 1814.

Trade union Unite said it was a 'devastating day' for Norwich, 'ending a tradition stretching back two centuries.'

But Colman's parent company Unilever has now formed a new 10-year partnership with local mustard growers and co-operatives based around the area.

The new processing plant at Honingham, near Norwich means the historical tie is set to continue.

Both mustard and mint will be produced at the new site, and is expected to be functioning later this year.

It will have the capacity to convert a thousand tons of fresh mint per annum and five thousand tons of mustard seed.