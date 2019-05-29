Photo competition looks at animal health around the world

'Transhumance, a nomadic and free life' (Photo: Catalina Gomez Lopez - OIE Global Network 2019 Winner)

The World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) has announced the winners of its fifth annual photo competition which looks at 'animal health and welfare beyond the cliché'.

The competition, launched in February, was an opportunity for entrants to artistically and creatively shed light on the importance of the work done worldwide by animal health players.

'Caring for the new generations' (Photo: Leyssi Vanessa Altamiranda Avendaño - Americas Region 2019 Winner)

This fifth edition of the competition was open to the OIE Global Network and veterinary students from all over the world.

This year's competition saw triple the number of participants and photos submitted from the previous year - the jury had to look through 1800 photos from more than 530 participants.

'Testicular ultrasound of a horse with a tumor: case received at the EISMV clinic in Dakar' (Photo: Boris Ouattara Africa Region 2019 Winner)

Two global prizes, worth 1500 Euros (£1320) each, were introduced for the two categories: OIE Global Network and Veterinary students. Each regional winner from the combined categories would walk away with 800 Euros (£700) each.

'Horse dissection by a veterinary student' (Photo: Mia Valomy - Europe Region 2019 Winner)

OIE Global Network 2019 Winner, Catalina Gomez Lopez, submitted her photo of the transhumance activities that take place in the south of Spain.

She said: “My project aims to show transhumance activities practised in the province of Jaén, one of the last bastions the Iberian Peninsula where transhumance still exists, but with the sensation of witnessing a way of life that is disappearing.”

“If the shepherds disappear, thousands of years of traditional wisdom, cultural heritage and ecological management of the territory will disappear with them.”

The prizes were awarded at the Opening Ceremony of the 87th General Session of the World Assembly of OIE Delegates in Paris, on 26 May 2019.