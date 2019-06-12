Raspberry season starts three weeks earlier than usual

Growers can also expect the British season to last all the way through to early November

British raspberries have already flooded supermarket shelves in abundance thanks to an earlier-than-usual season.

Growers estimate that this season is starting three weeks earlier than usual and they put that down to the good spring weather.

Mid-June sees the raspberry season already in full swing with British raspberries widely available.

Strong raspberry plants, prompted by the spring sunshine, are ensuring good flavour and bigger, bolder raspberries.

This is a result of careful planting by growers to ensure a continuous supply of the berry over the upcoming summer months.

The leading raspberry varieties grown in the UK have the ability to flower and fruit over a long period of up to five months, whilst traditional types typically produced fruit for just a four to six week period.

This year consumers will see a whole range of varieties including Berry Gem, Berry Jewell, Driscolls, Maravilla, Vajolet and Lagorai.

Since May last year, almost £320m worth of raspberries were sold in the UK with shoppers spending 16 percent more on the berry than in the previous year.

In the last four weeks alone, the volume of raspberries available in stores has grown by 20 percent.

Berries, including raspberries, have the biggest market share of all fruit grown in the UK, making up an impressive 22.9 percent, and this has pushed the value of the berry industry over £1.4 billion.

Nick Marston, Chairman of British Summer Fruits, the industry body that represents 95 percent of berries supplied to UK supermarkets said: “We are always striving to deliver the highest quality fruit to our customers.

“Ongoing innovations in the industry allow us to prioritise sweetness and flavour which has helped berries become the most popular fruit in shopper’s baskets.”