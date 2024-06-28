£1.1m project seeks input to help tackle chronic sheep disease

Researchers have been awarded a £1.1m grant to tackle the devastating impact of Maedi-visna (MV), a chronic infectious disease affecting sheep.

The project seeks to develop genetic resistance to MV, potentially transforming sheep farming and enhancing animal welfare in the UK and worldwide.

The new funding will allow scientists to understand how best to implement genetic selection to control the disease, resulting in healthier animals.

They are keen to talk to any interested breed societies about participating in the project.

In the UK, the number of MV affected flocks has increased sharply in the last 30 years from 1.4% in 1995 to 9.4% in 2019.

The three-year project involves scientists from the Moredun Research Institute and the University of Nottingham.

David Griffiths, from the Moredun Research Institute and project co-lead, said MV was a serious issue for sheep farmers.

"The project has already stimulated a lot of interest as to what can be done with genotyping of sheep," he noted.

"We are talking to a number of sheep breeders about how to integrate this into their breeding programmes and would be really keen to talk to any interested breed societies about participating.”

MV is a chronic infectious disease of sheep and goats causing severe production losses and welfare issues.

It is difficult to detect and control due to a very long latent period between infection and testing positive.

Farms often do not realise their animals are affected until over 50% of the flock is infected with many animals thin and dying.

At least 1.6 million animals out of the UK’s 32 million strong sheep flock are affected by MV.

Extensive research in multiple sheep breeds and production systems has demonstrated that variation in a sheep gene encoding a protein called TMEM154 is strongly and reproducibly associated with genetic resistance to MV in sheep.

Researchers say this opens the possibility of using genetic selection for resistant forms of the gene to help reduce the impact of MV.

A statement by the University of Nottingham says: "This research programme seeks to find a safe and effective option for reducing the impact of MV on UK sheep farms.

"Success in the project will provide the scientific evidence to support implementation of a genetic breeding programme to control MV.

"Better control of MV will have enormous economic benefits for producers and lead to improved welfare of farmed sheep.

"Collectively, these outcomes will benefit the sustainability of sheep farming and enhance food security in the UK and worldwide."