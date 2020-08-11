£1.5m fund to help plant more trees opens for application

Applications are open to farmers and landowners involved in tree planting

A £1.55m capital investment scheme to help increase capacity in the Welsh forestry sector to plant more trees is open for applications.

The Forestry Industry Recovery Scheme is open to applications from enterprises involved in the sustainable harvesting of trees in Wales.

It is also available to farmers and landowners who are involved in growing trees in Wales.

A key aim of the scheme is to improve the capacity of tree nurseries to supply trees.







Support will be available for ground preparation equipment and equipment for tree safety works for trees affected by Ash Dieback.

Funds are also available for equipment that aids the harvesting of timber which improves sustainable forest management.

Eligible projects will be able to access a maximum single grant of 200,000 Euros (£180,000).

The scheme is open for applications until 18 October 2020.

Welsh government's minister for rural affairs, Lesley Griffiths said: “I appreciate the challenging time the pandemic will have caused for many forestry contractors and businesses, including the tree nursery sector.

“Our Forestry Industry Recovery Scheme will play an important role in helping to increase the sector’s capacity to plant more trees and is now open for applications.

"This funding will enable our forestry sector to contribute to a green recovery and to the long term aims of our National Forest Programme.”