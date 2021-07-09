£18m forest in Scottish Borders for sale

A forest extending to almost 2,000 acres in the Scottish Borders has come to the market for offers over £18 million.

Priesthaugh Forest, at Teviothead near Hawick, is a productive commercial conifer forest with strong yield classes and extensive mature timber ready for harvesting.

Extending to 1,917 acres - or 776 hectares - on a sheltered site with fertile upland soils, the forestry comprises 83% Sitka Spruce.

The sale comes at a time of continued buoyancy in the commercial forestry sector.

Jon Lambert, Partner at GOLDCREST Land & Forestry Group said: “With strong yields and immediate income potential from the mature timber, this is an outstanding property.

"[It] benefits from an excellent internal forest road network and access to major processors via agreed timber transport routes."

Mr Lambert said the market continued to perform 'extremely well' with demand far outstripping supply and a 'seemingly insatiable appetite for timber globally'.

"I can’t remember a time when there has been so much demand for forestry and woodland.

"This is a prime property and we are confident it will attract significant demand.”