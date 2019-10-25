£1bn proposal to boost 4G in rural areas by 2025

Plans are underway to give 4G coverage to 95 percent of the UK by 2025

A £1 billion funding proposal by both the government and mobile phone companies looks to give left behind rural areas improved 4G coverage by 2025.

UK mobile network operators are set to invest £530 million for a Shared Rural Network with the potential for it to be matched by £500 million investment from government.

The deal, a world-first between EE, O2, Three and Vodafone, would ensure a network of new and existing phone masts that the companies would all share.

The farming industry has been calling for increased digital connectivity for some time.

Numerous rural bodies say better connectivity makes flexible working easier, boosts regional economic growth and closes the digital divide that exists across the country.

Digital Secretary Nicky Morgan said: “We are determined to make sure no part of the country is left behind when it comes to mobile connectivity.

“We are closing in on a deal with the mobile network operators so those living in rural areas will be able to get the fast and reliable mobile coverage they need and deserve.

“Brokering an agreement for mast sharing between networks alongside new investment in mobile infrastructure will mean people get good 4G signal no matter where they are or which provider they’re with.”

The deal has not yet been finalised as the proposal is subject to legal agreement, but the government says a formal agreement could be reached early next year.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) welcomed the plan as a 'big step' toward economic growth in the countryside.

The group's deputy president, Mark Bridgeman said: “We have been hugely frustrated at the lack of progress in improving mobile reception to date.

“But the legal coverage obligations now put on operators to improve the situation, through the delivery of a Single Rural Network, will ensure demonstrable improvements over the next few years for rural communities.”