£2m fund opens to restore flood-affected farmland

Farmers who suffered uninsurable damage caused by the severe summer flooding can now apply for a £2m fund to help restore farmland.

The Farming Recovery Fund has opened today (20 September) for applications to help those affected by recent flooding.

A month's rain hit the Yorkshire Dales in just four hours on 30 July, causing damage to rural roads and farm walls.

Meanwhile, in Wainfleet, a small town in Lincolnshire, around 600 homes had to be evacuated after torrential downpour in June.







Farmers affected by the floods can now apply for grants between £500 and £25,000 to cover a number of repair costs.

Grants are available for a range of farm restoration work, including rebuilding dry stone walls, re-cultivating productive land and replacing damaged field gates.

A handbook has been published today with full details of what is eligible and how to apply for funding.

It comes after the government confirmed up to £5.25 million to support wider recovery work in the area, including the repair of rural roads and infrastructure.

Defra Secretary Theresa Villiers said this summer’s unprecedented weather 'wreaked havoc' on farmland in North Yorkshire and Wainfleet.

“The government is taking action to help farmers get back on their feet in light of the extensive damage suffered.

“I’m therefore delighted to open the fund and would encourage those affected to check what they are eligible to apply for and to submit an application promptly.”

To apply for this funding, farmers must submit an application to the Rural Payments Agency (RPA) which explains how their business has been impacted and provides evidence to show any damage caused.

For applications covering damage where the applicant has already paid for repairs, farmers should provide copies of any receipts and quotes to help the RPA process them as quickly as possible.

Farmers will have until 31 March 2020 to submit an application for this funding.