£3,000 grants for Scottish farms impacted by Storm Babet

Scottish farming businesses who can provide evidence that their ability to trade was severely impacted by flooding related to Storm Babet can apply for grants.

The Scottish government has announced new support to aid recovery efforts following the storm, which triggered a rare 'danger to life' red weather warning.

The storm was a highly unusual weather event with severe impacts, with rural communities continuing to suffer the affects of it.

Hundreds of households and businesses affected by the impact of the storm, mainly in Angus and Aberdeenshire, will be able to apply to new two funds.

Grants worth £1,500 will be issued to people whose properties were most affected by flooding related to Storm Babet.

And £3,000 grants will be provided to businesses where there is evidence that ability to trade was severely impacted by flooding related to Storm Babet.

Grants will be administered by local authorities, with the Scottish government saying that further information on when and how to access will be made available soon.

Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero Màiri McAllan said: "Our thoughts are with all those dealing with the aftermath. We have been clear that Scotland’s response to and recovery from Storm Babet would be collaborative endeavour.

"That’s why we have been working with local authorities and those directly affected by the severe impact of Storm Babet to determine where the Scottish government can provide additional support to local partners.

“Given the unprecedented scale of damage and impact caused by Storm Babet we have concluded that additional funding is required to support households and businesses."

The Scottish government recently issued support worth £50,000 to the Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RSABI) to help bolster the charity’s Flooding Crisis Fund.

This supports farmers and farm workers affected by recent adverse weather.