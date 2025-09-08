£300,000 boost to battle virus hitting 40% of Scotland's pig herds

The Scottish government has pledged more than £300,000 to step up efforts to wipe out a pig disease costing farmers millions every year.

Porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS) is an incurable viral condition which affects around 40% of Scotland’s pig herds.

The disease costs the UK pig industry £52m annually, causing high piglet mortality, severe respiratory problems and reproductive issues in sows.

In the first year of the PRRS initiative, affected herds in Scotland were tested and a range of control measures were introduced to curb infection and improve biosecurity.

An app was also developed to map outbreaks and provide farmers with guidance on preventing incursions.

The tool gathers data from farms, producing averages across different countries and farm types so that users can benchmark their own practices.

Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie has confirmed £309,600 for 2025–26 to extend the PRRS scheme for another year.

During a visit to Ruchlaw Mains pig farm in Stenton, he said: “PRRS has a devastating impact to individual farmers as well as our wider pig meat industry and this project will be a real benefit to the sector.”

He added that “The biosecurity improvements made as a result of this project will also help prevent other pig diseases, such as African Swine Fever (ASF), which is currently spreading across Europe.”

Mr Fairlie said farmers at Ruchlaw Mains had praised the app for pinpointing weaknesses in their biosecurity.

He also stressed that ministers would keep working with the sector and international partners to raise animal health and welfare standards, reduce reliance on veterinary medicines and boost productivity through practical solutions.