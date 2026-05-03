£500 vet fees spark concern over Sustainable Farming Scheme

Welsh farmers have warned that rising veterinary costs linked to the Sustainable Farming Scheme could deter participation, as uncertainty grows ahead of key application deadlines.

The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) has raised concerns with the Welsh Government over the cost and delivery of requirements under Universal Action 12, particularly the Animal Health Improvement Cycle, as the Single Application Form deadline approaches.

In one example, a veterinary practice in south Wales quoted a fixed fee of £500 plus VAT to complete the required assessments and documentation — highlighting fears that costs could act as a barrier to entering the scheme.

Farmers across Wales are reporting inconsistent pricing and a lack of clarity over what is required, leaving many unsure how to proceed with applications as time runs short.

Some veterinary practices have also been unable to provide quotes, citing a lack of detailed guidance, underlining wider confusion around how the requirements should be delivered in practice.

The concerns come at a critical point, with farmers required to complete all universal actions in order to qualify for payments under the Sustainable Farming Scheme, which is set to replace the Basic Payment Scheme in Wales and become a key source of farm income.

FUW president Ian Rickman said: “Our members need clear and consistent information in order to make informed decisions about entering the scheme.”

He added: “At present, there is some uncertainty around both the requirements and the associated costs, which is causing apprehension within the sector.

“Greater clarity for both farmers and veterinary practices would help ensure the scheme can be implemented in a way that is fair, proportionate and workable on the ground.”

The FUW is urging the Welsh Government to provide clearer guidance to veterinary practices on the scope and delivery of the requirements, as well as advice on appropriate pricing approaches.

It has also called for reassurance for farmers where costs may be outside of their control, particularly where charges are seen as excessive.

The union said it is keen to continue working with Welsh Government officials to ensure the scheme is delivered in a way that is practical and workable for farm businesses, but warned that rising costs and uncertainty could discourage uptake at a critical stage in the scheme’s rollout.