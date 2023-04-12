£5m grant to boost domestic tree production re-opens

A £5 million grant has opened for tree and seed suppliers of all sizes and from any sector to expand and modernise.

Applications have re-opened for the Forestry Commission’s Tree Production Capital Grant, which aims to boost investment in domestic tree production in England.

The funding will enable farmers and suppliers to drive the production of tree seed and saplings through developments in machinery, automation and the expansion of facilities.

Successful projects will be awarded up to £175,000 in grant funding to cover up to 50 percent of costs.

In comparison to the 2022 application process, the minimum grant value which can be applied for has reduced from £10,000 to £5,000.

Examples of eligible projects include investments in seed trays, developments in machinery such as transplanting systems and grading machines, and improved polytunnel infrastructure and irrigation systems.

Other projects could focus on biosecurity, such as through improved water treatment and refrigeration equipment.

The Forestry Commission is encouraging applications from tree seed and sapling suppliers of all sizes and sectors, as well as new entrants looking to diversify into the area.

Forestry Minister Trudy Harrison said:?“This government is committed to bolstering domestic tree production and fostering a robust forestry industry – actions that are necessary to realise our long-term tree- planting goals.

“Not only does the Tree Production Capital Grant allow us to modernise and enhance the sector, but it also helps to create new green jobs and to tackle climate change, amongst myriad other benefits.”

The second round of the Tree Production Capital Grant is now open until 31 May 2023.

Applicants can apply for projects up to two years long, ending in March 2025.