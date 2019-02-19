'Truly shocking': Two brothers sentenced after 58 cattle left to decay

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



A sentencing hearing was held on 14 February at Aberystwyth Magistrates Court to consider the guilty pleas submitted by David Davies and Evan Davies of Penffynnon Farm, Bangor Teifi, Ceredigion.Both brothers had pleaded guilty to 13 charges brought by Ceredigion County Council. The prosecution follows a visit by animal health officers and vets to the farm in April 2018.Officers found 58 cattle carcasses in various states of decay in the cattle sheds and surrounding fields.The remaining cattle were housed in 'terrible conditions', with no food, water or dry lying area, according to the officers.The vet confirmed that the cattle died of 'unnecessary suffering', and also formed the opinion that the dead cattle had also succumbed to the 'horrendous conditions' found in the sheds, and died of neglect.The vet had to euthanize two cattle to stop further suffering during visits to the premises.According to the officers, this was the worst case of animal welfare neglect seen to date.The Cabinet member responsible for Public Protection, Councillor Gareth Lloyd said, “This was a truly shocking case of neglect that caused terrible suffering to so many animals. We will not hesitate to act decisively whenever we need to protect animal welfare.“This was an extreme case, and in no way reflects on the dedication of the overwhelming majority of Ceredigion farmers in maintaining the highest standards of care for their animals.”In sentencing, the Magistrates acknowledged the evidence of suffering, inadequate care and poor animal husbandry displayed by both defendants to the animals.They were sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months, and disqualified from keeping any animals of any description for five years.The brothers were allowed 28 days in which to make the necessary arrangements. They were ordered to pay costs to the council of £1,500 each.