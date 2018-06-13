'Your Harvest' campaign launched to raise awareness of arable sector importance

A new campaign to raise the profile of the British arable sector has been launched today in a bid to educate and increase understanding of the sector in government.The NFU has launched the campaign “Your Harvest” to celebrate the contribution the arable sector makes to the nation’s economy, food supply and environment.The launch of the campaign at the Cereals event today (13 June) saw the release of a guide for farmers, outlining the importance of the sector.It has suggestions of how to share that with parliamentarians throughout harvest 2018 and beyond.NFU Crops Board Chairman Tom Bradshaw has championed the initiative, and said the UK arable sector has a "brilliant story to tell", and that with Brexit looming around the corner, there has never been a more important time to tell it.
“There’s no question that the arable sector will face its fair share of change as the UK leaves the EU, particularly around farming’s relationship with the natural environment,” Mr Bradshaw said.The campaign presents an opportunity for farmers to be on the front-foot; to proactively talk about the millions of tonnes of grain the UK produces, how it is produced and what that contributes to the UK.“As custodians of swathes of our iconic British countryside, arable farmers have embraced the environment – through the widespread adoption of integrated approaches to controlling pests and diseases and the planting of hedgerows and hundreds of acres of wildflowers mixes,” he added.“The #YourHarvest campaigning guides that we’re handing out today will help give farmers the tools to enable them to increase the understanding of our sector amongst decision makers.Mr Bradshaw said: “As part of the #YourHarvest campaign I’m urging every arable farmer to spare two hours of their harvest to host a farm visit with an MP, to use the facts and statistics in the guide and champion the industry that I know we’re all proud to work in.”