'Absolutely devastated': Clarkson speaks out after bovine TB outbreak

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed that his Oxfordshire farm has been affected by bovine TB, describing the news as heartbreaking for everyone involved.

Posting on social media platform X, the Clarkson's Farm star said: “Everyone at Diddly Squat Farm is absolutely devastated.”

He later added that one of the cows infected with the disease is “pregnant with twins”.

Oxfordshire is classed as an “edge area” for bovine TB – a transitional zone between low and high-risk regions.

Farms in such areas are typically subject to testing every six months to monitor for new outbreaks.

According to disease monitoring service ibTB, multiple TB cases have been reported in the vicinity of Diddly Squat Farm in recent weeks.

The farm, located in Chadlington, is well known to fans of the Amazon Prime series, which documents Clarkson’s experiences as a farmer.

The former Top Gear presenter has spoken candidly about other challenges. Writing recently in The Times, he described how extreme heat and erratic weather patterns have caused serious disruption to his crop production.

He said: “It used to be reasonably predictable, but it just isn’t anymore. In March Diddly Squat had no rain at all. Not even a drop. In April we got 20mm, which in old money is bugger all.

“And so far in May we’ve had 4mm. You couldn’t keep a window box going with a dribble like that. It’s been drier than it was in 1976.

"And while we do have about thirty springs on the farm, they’re all in the wrong place. So my onions and my beetroots are just sitting in the dust.

“The wheat, meanwhile, is curling up, the barley won’t really get cracking at all and I dread to think what manner of terribleness is being foisted on my poor potatoes.”