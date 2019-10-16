'Around 70 farmers' affected by Tomlinsons Dairies closure

Tomlinsons told its suppliers over the weekend to find alternative processors for their milk

Around seventy dairy farmers are affected by the recent closure of milk processor Tomlinsons Dairies, according to a farming union.

Administrators PWC has confirmed that the Wrexham-based dairy firm has been put into administration.

Numerous farmers were told over the weekend by Tomlinsons to find alternative processors for their milk.

One farmer said he was 'desperately concerned' after receiving a text message about the news on Sunday morning (13 October).







NFU Cymru is now seeking 'urgent clarification' to understand the potential implications of the administration for affected producers.

Milk Board Chairman, Gareth Richards said: “We believe there are around 70 producers affected, many of whom are located in Wales.

“We want to clarify the position for our members on supplying their milk elsewhere, and we want to know whether they will be paid for milk already supplied to Tomlinsons.”

The union has put together a briefing for members which is available online or from its CallFirst team on 0370 845 8458.

Members can also be referred for legal advice to an NFU legal panel firm, funded by the NFU’s Legal Assistance Scheme.

One of largest processors in the UK, Tomlinsons' processes and packs Welsh, British and organic milk and dairy products.

It was founded in 1983 by brothers Philip and John Tomlinson, starting off as a doorstep round using milk from their own dairy farm.