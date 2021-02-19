'Barbaric': Police investigate after sheep butchered in field

Police are urging for more information after a sheep was butchered in a field in Ayrshire, an incident described as 'barbaric' by NFU Scotland.

The illegal slaughtering, which happened in Stewarton, occurred between 8am on Saturday 6 February and 1pm on Tuesday 9 February.

The sheep killed was one-year old female Texel weighing approximately 70kgs, with a value of about £250.

Police Scotland said the incident was very distressing: "We take these types of incidents very seriously," Police Inspector Ian Harvey said.

"I would appeal for anyone who has information or know who was responsible, to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 1442 of February 10."

Responding to the crime, NFU Scotland said the sheep would have died a very painful death.

"This is barbaric. To do this would need at least two or three people," the union's regional chairman Colin Mair said.

"There is absolutely no excuse for this act under any circumstances and I would hope that the farming community and public will assist the police in any way they can.”

The cost of rural crime in the UK reached an eight year high in 2019 totalling £54 million, according to the latest figures available.