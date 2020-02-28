'Community hero': Farmer praised for clearing storm debris from roads

A farmer who went above and beyond to help police clear the roads of storm debris has been officially thanked by officers

Hertfordshire farmer Tom Mixture's work was 'invaluable' during Storm Ciara when he helped clear roads of debris and fallen trees.

Tom, who farms at Woodoaks Farm in Maple Cross, worked with the police for 14 hours and covered over 200 miles across the district, re-opening 21 roads.

Despite the rain lashing down and winds reaching in excess of 60mph, Tom got to work with his industrial chainsaw by using it to cut the wood into smaller pieces.

He then helped the officers to lift and remove it from the carriageway.

The 'community hero' has now been presented with a certificate of appreciation by the Chief Inspector as acknowledgement of his support.

PC Christian Gottmann said the farmer is the 'true embodiment of community spirit'.

"We are so grateful to him for his assistance because it meant we were able to keep the district moving during the dreadful weather we were having," he said.

"It also shows just how important it is to foster relationships with key members of the community, as they can have a hugely positive impact on the wider public when we all work together.”

Receiving the certificate, Tom said he 'enjoys helping out whenever he can', and he praised the local police's efforts in combating rural crime.

"It is great to have the opportunity to give a little help back whenever I can," he said.

"PC Christian Gottmann and the team are doing a great job keeping a close eye on the local farms tackling motorbikes causing a nuisance, monitoring fly tipping, poaching and theft.

“They are very quick to respond if we have any troubles or concerns."