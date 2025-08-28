'Dead man's fingers' warning after livestock deaths in South West

A toxic plant dubbed ‘dead man’s fingers’ has been blamed for livestock deaths in the South West, prompting urgent warnings to farmers.

Tyndale Vets has reported several recent cases of hemlock water dropwort poisoning in cattle, with drought conditions thought to be increasing the risk.

The plant, which can be mistaken for cow parsley, is highly toxic to both cattle and sheep, and ingestion is almost always fatal.

Farmers are being urged to inspect ditches and waterways carefully, as the plant remains dangerous even when dried and baled into hay.

Early signs of hemlock water dropwort poisoning include rapid breathing, teeth grinding and muscle weakness, progressing quickly to seizures, paralysis and death.

There is currently no treatment, and both cattle and sheep are vulnerable.

Tyndale Vets said on social media: “Please be vigilant and check any ditches for hemlock prior to putting livestock in the field.

"Wear gloves if removing hemlock. It is also still toxic if baled into hay."

Oenanthe crocata, more commonly known as hemlock water dropwort or dead man’s fingers, is characterised by its distinctive tuberous roots.

While the plant’s flowers resemble cow parsley, its firmer, woody stem helps to distinguish it.