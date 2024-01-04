'Deeply worrying': Large quantities of illegally imported meat seized in Dover

Large quantities of illegally imported meat have been seized by Dover Port Health Authority (DPHA) since 2022, in news called 'deeply worrying' by the pig sector.

The authority has seized 57 tonnes of illegally imported pigmeat at the Port of Dover, according to an update on the port's progress in battling African swine fever (ASF).

Current rules introduced in 2022 make it illegal for travellers to bring pork products weighing over 2kg into the country from the EU unless produced to the bloc's commercial standards.

Beverley Edmondson, port health manager at Dover District Council and Port Health Authority, said it could be just the ‘tip of the iceberg’.

It is estimated 90% of this illicit trade enters the UK at Dover, and Ms Edmondson told Pig World that DPHA staff seized more than 57 tonnes of illegal meat since the order came in, despite ‘limited resource’.

This includes 5.5 tonnes of illegal meat seized over the weekend before Christmas alone.

“We are seeing unprecedented quantities of illegal, non-compliant meat, unparalleled at any other point of entry,” Ms Edmondson said.

“Our experiences over the last 12 months have highlighted the scale and scope of the illegal meat trade, and why our work to remove it from the food chain is so critical.

"We estimate that, for every tonne of illicit meat removed, there are multiple tonnes entering GB undetected,” she said.

She suggested the work should be placed under port health authority jurisdiction, rather than Border Force, for specific high-risk locations such as Dover', and said it was ‘imperative resources are appropriately channelled and maintained to ensure we can keep this stuff out’.

The National Pig Association (NPA) said the revelations about the volumes of illegal meat being seized at Dover were ‘deeply worrying’.

“With ASF continuing to spread in Europe, often by human mediated routes, this highlights the very real risk to our national pig herd,” said NPA chief executive, Lizzie Wilson.

“We have been calling on government to ensure there are no further delays in introducing the Border TOM and to increase border controls for illegal meat imports as it is clear this vital work must be maintained and strengthened wherever possible.”

The NPA recently called on for action from the government on various fronts to prevent and prepare for an outbreak of ASF.