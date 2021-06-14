'Deliberate' dog attack kills 18 lambs in Nottinghamshire

A deliberate dog attack is believed to have caused the death of 18 lambs in Nottinghamshire, police say.

The lambs were discovered dead or seriously injured over the weekend by the 'distraught' Warsop farmer.

Is believed to have happened between 9pm on Friday night and the early hours of Saturday morning.

Nottinghamshire Police said the dogs may have been 'deliberately set upon' the lambs.

It is thought the offenders entered private property linked to the farm and then set dogs onto them.

The farmer initially discovered 13 dead and the others seriously injured.

Officers were called to the scene, where they counted 13 dead lambs and five others seriously injured.

One died while they were there and the other four had to be humanely destroyed by a local vet.

The majority of the lambs were left in a pile and others scattered around, leading investigators to suspect this was a deliberate act.

The loss of the livestock alone is thought to have cost the famer over £1,600.

The incident comes just after the government announced new powers for the police to respond to livestock worrying incidents.

Chief Inspector Chris Sullivan said the suspected dog attack was a 'terrible and despicable act', which had left the farmer 'completely distraught.'

"One theory is that dogs have possibly been set loose in the field during the night," he explained.

"Some of the lambs were found dead but others had to be put to sleep because their injuries were so severe.

“Our officers and our specials rural crime team are now working with the RSPCA to track down who has committed such a brutal and inhumane act like this."

Anyone who has any information or may have witnessed any suspicious activity have been urged to contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 364, 12 June 2021.