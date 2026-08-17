'Every hour now counts' as Welsh farms face water shortages

Some farms in Wales have already run out of water as prolonged hot weather puts growing pressure on livestock supplies, CLA Cymru has warned.

The rural membership organisation has written to Rural Resilience and Sustainability Minister Llyr Gruffydd MS calling for urgent action and clearer guidance for farmers struggling to secure water.

CLA Cymru said the issue has been raised repeatedly by members and farmers during the agricultural show season, with some holdings now facing severe shortages.

Director Victoria Bond told the minister that water availability had become “a real issue for many farms” and warned that an emergency was developing.

One of the starkest examples involves the family farm of a CLA Cymru officer, which relies on spring water and now has “absolutely no access to water at all”.

The organisation said farms connected to mains supplies are generally less affected, but many holdings cannot rely on mains water to meet the needs of livestock in fields.

Farmers who depend on tanked water have reported that supplies are “dangerously low”, while others have already run dry.

CLA Cymru also warned that worsening shortages could lead to problems around access to streams and rivers, with concerns that desperate farmers could seek water from private land without permission.

Although water companies have reported overall supplies at around 80% of capacity, CLA Cymru said the bigger problem for many farms is gaining practical access to that water.

For holdings dependent on springs, private supplies or tankers, water may be available elsewhere in the system but difficult to get to livestock and remote fields.

The organisation said the situation raises concerns for both people and animals if the dry conditions continue.

Bond said: “No one wants to see dead and seriously unwell animals across the fields of Wales and while the human impact must take primacy, the impact on animals must also be a major priority.”

Against that backdrop, Welsh farmers dealing with prolonged dry weather can apply for grants towards boreholes, water harvesting and cattle ventilation, while temporary flexibility is also being offered on Sustainable Farming Scheme requirements.

The Welsh Government said its Capital Production and Efficiency grant is now open, with funding available for measures aimed at helping farms adapt to hotter and drier conditions.

CLA Cymru is meanwhile calling on the Welsh Government to issue clear guidance explaining who farmers should contact if their water supply fails and how emergency supplies can be accessed.

Bond urged ministers to respond quickly, saying: “Every hour now counts. A coordinated response must be put in place without delay.”

CLA Cymru, which represents more than 3,000 members across Wales, has offered to help the Welsh Government distribute information and guidance to farmers.

The organisation is now seeking details of what further action ministers intend to take as concerns over farm water supplies continue to grow.