'Extremely worrying': UFU slams changes to rodenticide purchasing

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has declared it is against new changes to rodenticide purchasing requirements, which are scheduled to come into effect in 2026.

The UFU said the changes, brought on by the Campaign for Responsible Rodenticide Use (CRRU), would affect farmers' ability to manage their own pest control.

The union also warned that they would "create another cost for the farm business when finances are already under pressure."

CRRU's new requirements, announced last week, are scheduled to come into effect from January 2026.

It means that all users of professional-grade rodenticides will need an approved training certificate in rodenticide use from January 2026.

This will prevent farmers from purchasing rodenticide through their Farm Quality Assurance Scheme (FQAS) membership which is currently accepted as proof-of-competence.

Instead, farmers will have to provide proof of competence by completing a CRRU-approved training certificate every five years.

Farmers can also complete a CRRU-approved training certificate once and be a member of a CRRU-approved CPD scheme.

But UFU deputy president, William Irvine said changing the new requirements were 'a significant shift' from the criteria in place currently.

“Farmers and growers understand the impact rodenticides could have on wildlife if it is not used responsibly, and through their participation in FQAS, they minimise the impact of rodenticide on wildlife.

"However, these new changes will affect farmers and growers’ ability to manage their own pest control and will create another cost for the farm business when finances are already under pressure.”

He added it was 'extremely worrying' that the changes were being progressed by CRRU without any consultation with stakeholders.

"We ask that the CRRU complete a full consultation before progressing with the proposed changes for January 2026," Mr Irvine said.