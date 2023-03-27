'Fantastic' trade at Shrops farm dispersal sale as tractors reach £94k

A range of high-quality farm machinery and equipment attracted a “fantastic” trade from a crowd of buyers near Bridgnorth.

Prices of up to £94,000 were recorded by auctioneer Halls, which conducted the dispersal sale at Moorhouse Farm, Alveley.

The sale took place on behalf of Tony Rochelle, who is retiring from the tenancy of the arable farm.

Prices of note were £94,000 for a 2018 John Deere 6155R tractor, £61,000 for a JCB 531-70 2015 Loadall and £47,000 for a 2013 John Deere 6630 tractor with loader.

A 2008 John Deere 6930 tractor was sold for £46,000 and £31,000 for a John Deere 2256 combine.

Other leading prices were £16,500 for an Amazone 3m Combi Drill, £16,100 for a Master Farm Services dryer, and £14,800 for a Kuhn HR300K Vari master plough.

Sarah Hulland from Halls’ Kidderminster office urged other farmers who may be considering selling their farm or machinery to contact the auctioneer.

“Although there were only 73 lots, the tractors had low hours and were immaculately maintained like the rest of the machinery and equipment,” she said.

“Tony and his family are very well known in the area which accounts for the sale being so well supported by a large crowd of buyers."

A major auction is set to take place on behalf of Ripon Farm Services, one of the UK’s largest agricultural machinery and ground care dealerships.

Totalling over 400 lots, the sale, taking place on 30 March, will include 55 tractors, ten combine harvesters and 14 telescopic loaders.