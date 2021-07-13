'Gladis Law' gets government support after reaching millions

Farming minister Victoria Prentis has given her backing to a campaign to make it a law for dogs to be kept on leads around livestock.

The Gladis Law campaign was started by Dorset farmer Cameron Farquharson following a recent dog attack which killed his pregnant Highland cow.

Gladis had been grazing at Eggardon Hill near Bridport when she was chased to death on the evening of 26 May.

Mr Farquharson said at the time of the attack that it 'should never have happened' as it was an 'act of complete negligence'.

His petition has so far gathered 4,000 signatures, reaching well over 4 million people through social media channels.

The campaign has drummed up support and attention from the public, the farming community, the MP for West Dorset and now from faming minister Victoria Prentis.

Mr Farquharson met Ms Prentis last week, who gave the campaign a firm indication of support from parliament.

Thanks to the public’s support and backing from the minister and other MPs, Gladis Law could now become a reality.

Mr Farquharson said: “I could never have anticipated the response we’ve had from the public and members of parliament.

"People have even asked if they can donate money to help us. Although we really appreciate the gesture, losing Gladis and her calf was such a dark time for me and my family.

"We felt it was only right to redirect these generous offers to charities helping other people in similar situations.

"So far, an unbelievable £39,000 of redirected donations has been raised for the Farming Community Network, Addington Fund, Forage Aid, RABI and RSABI.”

Those who want to support the campaign can still add their signature to the online petition.