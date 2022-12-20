'Huge relief' as EU confirms extension to grace period for vet medicines

A three year long extension to the grace period for veterinary medicines has been granted by the European Commission, albeit for a final time.

It means that the current processes for moving veterinary medicines between Britain and Northern Ireland will continue to be administered.

Under the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol, the province continues to be bound by EU rules on veterinary medicines, but not the rest of the UK.

The grace period was due to end on 31 December 2022, but it will now be extended to 31 December 2025.

The UK government said: "We welcome this extension to the veterinary medicine grace period from the Commission and are looking forward to further discussions on veterinary medicines in the New Year.

"We will continue to work for a long-term, sustainable solution to the supply of veterinary medicines."

The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) said the extension would be a 'huge relief' for the Northern Irish agricultural industry.

UFU president David Brown said: "The UFU has been working relentlessly to raise the profile of the situation and achieve a solution while concern continued to grow among farmers and all animal owners in NI.

"Credit must also go to Northern Ireland Veterinary Association for their efforts in helping to address this issue.

"However, it is important to stress this is a temporary fix not a solution.”

While the grace period is now extended for an additional three years, the key issue remains the same.

At the end of the latest extension, all veterinary products used in the EU, including NI, must be licensed in the EU.

The availability and cost of a large range of everyday veterinary medicines would be affected including anthelmintics, anti-inflammatory drugs, vitamins and vaccines.

Mr Brown said UFU efforts would continue with a focus on achieving a permanent solution to ensure the continued supply of the veterinary medicine portfolio, half of which had been hanging in the balance until the extension was announced.

"The implications of achieving anything less will be hugely damaging for animal health and welfare in NI," he warned.

"Although the full detail of the extension is not yet known, the UFU will keep working on the matter, with the aim of securing a permanent solution.”