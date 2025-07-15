'It’s not if, but when': Welsh vet calls for immediate bluetongue action

Welsh farmers are being urged to vaccinate their flocks against bluetongue now, as concerns mount over the disease’s spread and the pressure on movement testing systems.

Dr Angus Wyse, official veterinary officer for the National Sheep Association (NSA) Wales & Border Ram Sales, has issued a stark warning that the arrival of bluetongue in Wales is a matter of when, not if.

“Midges carrying bluetongue won’t stop at the Welsh border,” said Dr Wyse. “The disease could have catastrophic consequences for sheep farmers.

"With mortality rates reaching up to 70% in sheep, vaccination is a no-brainer. It’s an insurance policy we can’t afford to ignore.”

Dr Wyse highlighted the crisis in the Netherlands, where bluetongue outbreaks overwhelmed carcass disposal services.

He urged Welsh sheep farmers to act now—especially with current livestock prices making vaccination a cost-effective safeguard.

He also raised concerns over the UK’s ability to manage the logistics of current movement testing requirements.

According to Dr Wyse, the nation’s only bluetongue testing laboratory, at Pirbright, has limited capacity and could struggle to cope during peak trading periods, such as the autumn ram sales.

“A licence to move sheep requires a clear test within seven days of movement. But Pirbright can only process a few hundred samples per week,” he explained.

“With testing costs at around £70 per animal, this presents a serious disincentive.”

He advised farmers to vaccinate rams and early lambing ewes now, well ahead of the tupping season.

While BTV-3 is less severe in cattle, it can still result in a milk drop of up to 50%, which often does not recover during the same lactation. Young calves also appear more vulnerable to the disease.

In response to movement restrictions and ongoing uncertainty, the NSA Wales & Border Ram Sales has scheduled two early sales this summer—on 4 August at Brecon Livestock Market and 5 August in Hereford—offering opportunities for both Welsh and English breeders.

The main NSA Wales & Border Ram Sale will return to Builth Wells on Monday 22 September.