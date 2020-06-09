'Myriad of opportunities' for UK red meat exports to Asia

Asian markets other than China - such as Taiwan, Singapore and Vietnam - could 'complement' ongoing trade with the EU, experts have said

There are opportunities for UK red meat exporters in the Asian marketplace despite the coronavirus's impact on global trade, experts have said.

The UK is still shipping red meat to key target markets despite the serious challenges posed by the virus, delegates at AHDB's new export webinar heard.

One of the key messages from the talk was that there are further opportunities to be had for exporters, particularly across Asia.

Markets other than China - such as Taiwan, Singapore and especially Vietnam - could 'complement' ongoing trade with the EU.







According to Rupert Claxton, meat director of GIRA, there is potential for the UK pork sector in Vietnam where there has been a significant drop in domestic production as a result of the African swine fever (ASF) outbreak.

Latest research shows that so far this year, pork production has fallen by almost 17% with expectations of a further drop to around 52% by the end of the year.

“We predict it could take a decade for the country’s pork sector to recover,” said Mr Claxton.

"Therefore, there is a real opportunity to potentially increase volumes over the next five to ten years.”

He also explored how Asian markets were emerging from coronavirus, with almost 90% of Chinese employees back in work.

However, in restaurants and canteens, trade remained down between 30 and 40 percent and tourist travel was very limited.

He also stated that with the US expected to increase its pork exports to China following a brief hiatus as a result of the coronavirus, competition for the Chinese marketplace looked set to intensify.

Mr Claxton said this would mean the UK should further develop a wide range of export opportunities.

During his presentation, AHDB’s head of Asia Pacific Jonathan Eckley continued to stress the importance of markets such as Taiwan and Singapore.

“While inward and outward missions have been cancelled due to coronavirus, the work of AHDB’s export team continues and we are working collaboratively with agencies and partners in a number of markets to fly the flag for the UK’s red meat sector.”

Mr Eckley also gave an overview of the UK’s red meat exports in 2019 – which saw over £1.5bn worth of pork, lamb and beef shipped to markets around the world.

He then highlighted the challenges at the start of 2020 following lockdown in China, which resulted in some logistical disruptions affecting shipments.

However, by the end of March UK pig meat exports had again surpassed year earlier levels, driven by increased demand as logistics started to ease in China.

But he stressed that the UK was continuing to ‘weather the storm’ and cope with the many challenges it faced.

Mr Eckley said: “We know that it is a very challenging time, not just for the UK, but work is ongoing to promote the high quality of our red meat to new and emerging markets.

"Travel restrictions will continue to cause difficulties for us and other nations, but we are finding new and innovative ways of working to ensure that the UK is well positioned to benefit from all future global opportunities.”