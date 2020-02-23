2019 'one of the best years on record' for UK red meat exports

Red meat exports from the UK increased to more than £1.5 billion last year, with Asia being key to the success

Last year saw one of the best years on record for UK red meat exports - rocketing to more than £1.5 billion, new figures show.

According to HMRC, the total value of red meat exports rose 13% year-on-year, with more than 661,000 tonnes of pork, lamb and beef shipped around the world.

While the lion’s share is still exported to Europe, strong growth was recorded for all three meats to non-EU countries.

The strong figures come in a year with some good access wins for red meat, including Japan for both beef and lamb and China moving closer to the first shipments of UK beef for the first time in over 20 years.







These wins will convert into commercial trade in 2020 offering further growth opportunities.

And with inward inspection visits from countries including Mexico in February of this year and the USA in the summer of 2019, industry leaders are optimistic of further market access wins in the year ahead.

AHDB's International Market Development Director, Dr Phil Hadley said 2019 was 'phenomenal': “As well as a record year in terms of both volume and value, we have also seen some market access wins, which has helped make 2019 one of the best years for red meat exports.

“This success is underpinned by our commitment to target key markets not only through the efforts of our export team, but also through a network of 13 agents and representatives across Europe as well as staff in the US, China and Hong Kong,” he said.

Latest figures show that 183,000 tonnes of beef and offal were exported in 2019, worth £532 million – up 7.5 per cent.

Sheep meat and offal shipments rose 12.5 per cent to 99,000 tonnes, with a value of £402 million.

But it was pig meat that led the charge with total exports reaching 378,000 tonnes, worth £609 million – a rise of 24 per cent compared to 2018.

And it was demand from China that helped boost the figures with shipments of pig meat, including offal, up 61 per cent to 131,000 tonnes – worth a staggering £191 million compared to £77 million in 2018.

AHDB's Head of Asia Pacific Jonathan Eckley said the Asian market was key to the success of 2019, with demand for imported pork continuing across China in light of the ongoing ASF outbreak.

“We have also seen great success for our pork exports to Taiwan, with £6.8 million worth of pig meat shipped in our first full year of trading, following the granting of market access in 2018,” he said.

Beef and offal exports to the Philippines saw a fourfold increase with volumes increasing to 3,736 tonnes.

In recent years, AHDB have led two missions to Manilla alongside beef exporters in a bid to help grow the market.