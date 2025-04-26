'Naturally local' message continues to resonate for Welsh beef​

The PGI Welsh Beef campaign is maintaining strong consumer support, with the 'Naturally Local' message building on past successes to keep brand awareness high.

The multi-media campaign, launched in the run-up to Christmas, successfully sustained high brand awareness and built on the successes of previous years.

Polling by Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales’ (HCC) reveals that almost two-thirds of consumers expressed a willingness to purchase Welsh beef.

Featuring farmers sharing their authentic stories, it used a mix of core media channels including television (ITV and S4C), national radio, outdoor advertising, and digital platforms.

Farmers involved came from a variety of regions in Wales – from the edges of Cardiff, through the wild uplands of Ceredigion, to the fertile lands beside the Menai Straits.

Each family highlighted sustainable farming practices, while reinforcing Welsh beef as the ‘naturally local’ choice for consumers.

Running during November and December 2024, the campaign reached more than 1.5 million people across Wales and drove nearly 50,000 additional visits to HCC’s website during the period.

Tactical marketing around Cardiff and key retailers boosted brand recognition to 83% among Welsh adults, according to the levy organisation's results.

Reflecting on the campaign, Philippa Gill, HCC’s brand engagement lead, said: “We’re delighted that we’ve been able to maintain the results of last year’s campaign, where we started to introduce an element of television into our marketing strategy.

“The brand awareness, and willingness of consumers to purchase the product, remains impressively high, which just goes to show that our farmers’ stories continue to resonate with people across Wales.

“We have complete confidence in Welsh beef as a high quality, natural and sustainable product, and it is great that our farmers are such fantastically authentic ambassadors for it.”

It comes as a nationwide campaign celebrating the taste and sustainability of British-produced beef and the farmers behind is currently underway.

The highly anticipated Great British Beef Week (GBBW) is marking its 15th year, running from 23-30 April.

Launched by farmers, GBBW aims to showcase the versatility of British beef while emphasising the sector's commitment to sustainable farming practices.