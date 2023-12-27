'Naturally local': Welsh beef farmers star in new meat advert campaign

Welsh beef producers are at the heart of a new advertising campaign to celebrate their expertise and showcase what makes Welsh beef so special.

The new Welsh Beef campaign features a series of advertising across digital, radio and TV, including sponsorship of S4C’s Christmas and new year programming.

Using the ‘naturally local’ strapline, the campaign, which airs until the new year, focuses on the generations of tradition that defines the industry.

It also showcases the extensive nature of livestock farming that is the hallmark of the industry and how sourcing food locally should be the natural choice for consumers.

One of the farmers taking part in Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales' (HCC) campaign and epitomising its ‘naturally local’ ethos is Ben Williams of Garth Uchaf Farm, located in Pentyrch, near Cardiff.

He is the fourth generation of his family to farm The Garth - a scheduled ancient monument on the outskirts of Cardiff - and its surrounding area.

“Welsh Beef is produced in a very natural environment. It's mostly extensively farmed on the hills of Wales," Mr Williams said.

"I think it gives it that unique flavour, where it's slower growing by grazing ground that is rich in natural grasses and a variety of herbage. I think this gives it that unique flavour.”

Speaking on why Welsh farming is special, he said: “I think the thing I enjoy most about farming is improving our production of food year on year – and in a sustainable way. These two things should always go hand in hand.

“Our hopes for the future are to continue farming in the way that we do to sustainably produce food for the local population.

"By buying Welsh Beef you're not only supporting a sustainable practice of farming, you're supporting a local community. I believe Welsh Beef and Welsh Lamb are the best you can get.

"It's produced naturally off the grass that we can grow. What more can you ask for?”

HCC's campaign started airing just before Christmas and will continue into the new year.

AHDB recently announced the launch of its new Let's Eat Balanced campaign, with three TV adverts showcasing British beef, lamb and dairy in the new year.

The theme for the January campaign is 'THIS and THAT', encouraging the British public to adopt 'a sustainable, healthy and nutritiously balanced diet'.