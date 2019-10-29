'Outstanding' mixed dairy and arable farm for sale

The property was acquired by the current owners in 2014, with the principal aim to create a modern New Zealand-style dairy complex

An 'outstanding' mixed dairy and arable farm located near Dundee with over 1,200 acres of land is now for sale.

Ardgarth Farm has modern purpose-built dairy facilities and can house up to 660 cows plus followers.

It comes with a renovated traditional four-bedroom farmhouse, a separate two-bedroom cottage, and a productive area of arable and pasture ground extending about 1,246.92 acres (504.62 hectares) in total.

There is a sizable area of arable land and grazing ground, with the former having been cropped historically for cereals and other winter harvested vegetables.







The farm is located at Balshando and Ledyatt, and is situated in a private position with an outlook over the surrounding countryside, just outside Lundie and nine miles from Dundee.

Property agents Galbraith say it is 'rare' to see a property with this level of infrastructure come to the open market.

Duncan Barrie, a partner with Galbraith, said: “This is an exciting and rare opportunity to acquire a substantial dairy unit located in an accessible location on the Angus and Perthshire border.

“The investments made by the current owners have ensured that all of the land is farmed to its maximum potential complemented by a well laid out infrastructure and attractive and refurbished residential accommodation.

“I expect significant interest in this property from a range of potential buyers.”

The property was acquired by the current owners in 2014, with the principal aim to create a modern New Zealand-style dairy complex and milking at the brand new Ardgarth site commenced in January 2015.

The current farming system is centred on 600 dairy cows

The current farming system is centred on 600 dairy cows which are milked on a 54-point Milflos (GEA) rotary parlour which was installed as part of the new dairy complex.

It is complemented with cubicle housing and bulk outdoor feed passage for 660 cows, modern calf and young stock sheds, a large slurry lagoon and three silage clamps.