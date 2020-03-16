'Positive result': Farmers welcome UK and US beef protocol

The announcement is seen as a boost for the UK beef sector as it continues to grapple with uncertainty

Farmers have welcomed a new UK and US beef protocol as a 'positive result' for the sector amid political and financial uncertainty.

Beef from the UK could be sent across the pond after officials agreed the next step of an export deal worth around £66m over the first five years.

The US has agreed equivalence of standards on the UK’s disease control measures following a three-week inspection last summer.

It means that after the final administrative details are carried out, UK beef can be shipped to the United States.







The announcement comes as beef farmers continue to suffer as a result of low farm gate prices and incomes.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) welcomed the protocol, saying it comes at a time when beef farmers face 'huge uncertainty' as trade talks with the EU continues.

Beef and lamb chairman Sam Chesney said: "The government needs to work as efficiently as possible with the industry so beef farmers on the ground see the benefit of this deal.”

The comments were made earlier this week after International Trade Secretary Liz Truss agreed equivalence of standards on the UK’s disease control measures.

The United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) confirmed that the UK meets the equivalence criteria for FSIS to recognise it as a single food safety inspection.

Mr Chensy said that farmers in the UK now want to ensure that the government and industry capitalise on this agreement.

“This is an opportunity for beef farmers in NI to increase exports as a result of gaining direct access to the US market," he explained.

"This export deal is worth around £66 million over the first five years and will provide a much-needed boost for the beef sector

"It is vital that all stakeholders work continuously to get the final administrative details carried out so NI beef can be shipped to the US.”