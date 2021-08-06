'Rare combination' of farm and forestry comes to market

A 'rare combination' of farm, forest, river and residential property has come onto the market in one of Scotland’s most productive and accessible forestry regions.

The Auchenlongford Forestry Portfolio is located within East Ayrshire, an area well known for both forestry and farming.

This sale is made up of a number of individual forestry plantations and a farm brought together into a single ownership, located either side of the River Ayr.

The land holding extends to over 2,000 acres in total, of which 1,463 are forestry and 569 are farmland.

The land holding extends to over 2,000 acres in total, 569 of which is farmland (Photo: Savills)

Although the portfolio is available as a whole, it has also been split into five lots.

Lot 1 includes a compact livestock unit of around 569 acres and a traditional four bedroom farmhouse along with a range of both modern and traditional farm buildings.

Lot 2 comprises 836 acres of commercial forestry within Auchenlongford Forest situated both north and south of the B743 down the Merkland Burn to the River Ayr.

Woodside Cottage, a modern detached three bedroom bungalow set in a plot of 9.6 acres, is included in Lot 3.

Lot 4 comprises 54 acres of forestry at Upper Heilar of which around 80% is coniferous. As well as timber production there may also be opportunities here for peatland restoration.

Finally, Lot 5 comprises a 1.9 mile stretch of the River Ayr extending to around 13 acres including salmon and fishing rights on the North Bank.

James Adamson, of Savills, said the sale of Auchenlongford Forestry Portfolio represented a 'rare and exciting investment opportunity'.

"The sale of this unusual mix of farm, forest, river and residential property is an opportunity in one of Scotland’s most productive and accessible forestry regions.”