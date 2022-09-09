'Rare' forest on Yorkshire and Lancashire border comes to market

A 'rare opportunity' to own a spruce forest planted in the 1970s on the Yorkshire and Lancashire border has come to market with offers of £1.3m.

Reedshaw Moss, next to Laneshaw Reservoir, North Yorkshire, was established on conifer ground on Ickornshaw Moor.

The 135-acre forest lies between the towns Colne and Keighley and was principally planted in 1972.

Sitka spruce followed the plough and two hectares of larch was plantein 1983 with the forest reportedly fertilised two years earlier.

The forest lies at 265 metres above sea level and receives an average rainfall of 1250mm with gentle undulations that form two small streams in the wood.

(Photo: Tustins Group)

The soil conditions are peat and mineral soils and there was once an old track across the moor to the high point known as Great Wolf Stones – now a prominent point along the Pennine Way.

The forest enjoys road frontage along the A6068 and sporting rights are reserved to a third party and are exercised annually.

Mike Tustin, director at Tustins Group and a forestry investment specialist said: “It is rare for spruce forest like Reedshaw Moss to come to market.

"The forest has been established for 50 years in a stunning location on Ickornshaw Moor and benefits from excellent road access for HGV timber extraction. “

Reedshaw Moss is on the market with Tustins with a guide price of offers over £1,300,000.