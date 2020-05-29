'Real nuisance': Farmer rages over amount of visitors on land

The public have been told to respect rural areas and farmers' livelihoods during the Covid-19 pandemic

A Yorkshire farmer has said visitors on his land have gone 'too far' after hundreds of people left litter behind and started campfires over the bank holiday weekend.

Ted Hughes, 28, said the problem has now become a 'real nuisance' due to the amount of people who have visited his land since the coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, the farmer, who owns land and private lakes by Newland Hall, in Normanton, has even reported incidents to the police.

“It’s always been the case that people go and use the lake. I don’t mind it but since the lockdown, its become rife with the amounts of people, the land can’t bear it with the fires.







"It’s become a real nuisance since lockdown began. Other locals are up in arms about it," Hughes told the website.

While the police have a regular patrol through the area, the farmer said they seemed to be 'everywhere else but here'.

He said he didn't mind visitors coming to the land and using the lake, but people were not being respectful.

"I want them to take their rubbish home with them," Hughes said, "There are already bins there but I have had to put new bins out.”

It comes as the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) pleaded with the public to act responsibly in the countryside as summer approaches.

The rural group has called on visitors to respect rural areas and farmers' livelihoods during this busy time of year.

“We fully recognise that the nation will want to make the most of our beautiful countryside following lockdown restrictions being eased," CLA president Mark Bridgeman said.

“Those using the countryside should, especially under current circumstances, be conscious that it is also a place of work where the land, livestock, machinery, wildlife and environment must be respected."

The group also called on the public to be pragmatic and avoid hot-spot tourist areas that are particularly busy.

"It’s important that we all act responsibly and check car parks, for example, are open before travelling," Mr Bridgeman said.

Earlier this month, farmers highlighted their 'untold anxiety' over the amount of people ignoring Covid-19 guidelines on exercise.