'Serious losses' loom if iceberg diseases go unchecked, experts warn

Farmers risk 'serious losses' if they fail to tackle the threat of iceberg diseases in sheep, the Wales Veterinary Science Centre has warned following the results of a new survey.

The study, carried out as part of a student placement project at the WVSC, explored disease priorities among 68 sheep keepers and the health measures most commonly used to protect flocks.

Nearly half of respondents (47%) reported production losses or abortions in the past year, with the most frequent symptom being thin ewes — a classic indicator of iceberg diseases.

Despite this, almost three-quarters (74%) admitted they do not routinely screen for such diseases. Alarmingly, 14% of farmers surveyed could not name a single iceberg disease, and only 15% listed viral diseases as a health priority.

Dr Hazel Wright, WVSC centre manager, said the results revealed a worrying gap in flock management. “The results of this survey demonstrate that iceberg diseases remain vastly underrepresented in farm management programmes.

"This is surprising given that we know that iceberg diseases of sheep, such as Maedi Visna and Johnes, bring a variety of health, welfare and economic consequences, are difficult to control, can be hard to identify and can seriously compromise the productivity and profitability of farm businesses.”

She added that iceberg diseases, often presenting first as mild or vague symptoms, could spread widely through a flock before being detected.

Annabelle O’Reilly, the student who conducted the survey, explained: “Iceberg diseases seem to have fallen behind other disease priorities on farm.

"Alarmingly, 14 percent of the farmers we surveyed were unable to name any iceberg diseases at all, and only 15 percent recorded viral diseases of sheep as a health priority on their farm.

"The clinical signs and symptoms associated with many iceberg diseases are often mild and vague at the start … Proactive, rather than reactive management is therefore required.”

Sheep farming is a cornerstone of UK agriculture, with Wales alone home to around a quarter of Britain’s national flock. Any widespread loss in productivity due to poorly managed disease therefore risks not only individual farm businesses but also the wider rural economy.

Dr Wright urged sheep keepers to work with their vets to place iceberg diseases higher on the agenda and to integrate routine screening into their flock health plans.

“By routinely screening for iceberg diseases, mitigation measures can be put in place before they cause major production inefficiencies through persistent and long-lasting subclinical infection,” she said.

She added that WVSC hoped the survey would spark wider industry conversations about the need for preventative action. “We are keen to see sheep keepers maximise the profitability of their flock and hope this survey will be the start of a wider conversation amongst the industry and with their vets about the importance of these diseases.”