'Spore Scout' study launches to track UK’s most damaging OSR disease

Oilseed rape growers are being urged to act before the end of April and join a nationwide effort to tackle light leaf spot, as rising disease pressure continues to threaten yields.

Farmers are being asked to send infected leaf samples from their crops as part of a new research drive aimed at improving how the disease is understood and managed.

The ‘Spore Scout’ study will run from 26 March to 30 April and forms part of a wider three-year programme designed to track how light leaf spot is evolving across regions and seasons.

The work is part of the £2.5m LLS-ERASED project, funded by Defra’s Farming Futures R&D fund and led by the British On-Farm Innovation Network (BOFIN), bringing together farmers, scientists, breeders and agronomists.

Researchers say grower participation will be key to building a clearer national picture of the disease and improving control strategies.

Professor Yongju Huang, plant pathologist at the University of Hertfordshire, said infections often begin months before symptoms appear.

“Plants are normally infected by the pathogen in the autumn, but symptoms are often not visible until the spring,” he said.

He added that gathering samples from across the country will help identify how the disease interacts with different crop varieties.

“We are keen to receive samples from growers across the UK to help us understand variations in pathogen virulence towards cultivar resistance,” Prof Huang said.

The findings are expected to help growers better manage the disease in practice, including improving timing of treatments and selecting more resilient varieties.

Data collected during the project will also feed into a decision support system combining pathogen information with real-time risk forecasting.

Meanwhile, industry figures warn the study comes at a critical time, with losses linked to light leaf spot increasing in recent seasons.

Tom Allen-Stevens, Oxfordshire farmer and managing director of BOFIN, said the initiative gives growers a direct role in tackling the issue.

“Yield losses from light leaf spot are increasing so this project couldn’t come soon enough,” he said.

“By sending in samples growers are directly contributing to research that will improve how we understand and manage the disease.”

He added that strong participation will be vital to the success of the work.

“The more samples we receive the stronger the data and the more useful the results will be for all growers,” he said.

The project will run over three years, with further sampling rounds planned in 2027 and 2028 to build a longer-term picture of disease trends.

Growers wishing to take part are encouraged to register as soon as possible to receive a sampling pack, which includes instructions, packaging and a pre-paid return envelope.