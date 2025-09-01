'Start with Scotch' returns as autumn meat campaign unveiled

‘Start with Scotch’ is back this autumn as the Scottish red meat sector ramps up a nationwide drive for Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork.

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has launched the autumn marketing drive, which will roll out activity across September and October aimed at reaching 77% of Scottish adults.

The latest phase promotes the versatility, quality and provenance of Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork, and dovetails with seasonal moments including Love Lamb Week, STV’s Sustainable Scotland Week and Porktober.

Building on the summer burst, the red meat levy board continues its ‘Start with Scotch’ video series, showing how the brands can lift everything from family roasts to midweek meals.

Emma Heath, director of marketing at QMS, said: “Our autumn campaign continues to showcase the expertise, care, and commitment of Scottish farmers, while inspiring more people to choose Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb, and Specially Selected Pork.

"With some key seasonal moments coming up and the chance to feature during STV’s Sustainable Scotland Week, it’s a great opportunity to connect with consumers and highlight the versatility and quality of Scotch red meat across a wide range of meal occasions.”

Coverage will span The Times (Scotland) online with a focus on Scotch Lamb, featuring farmers Jennifer and John Struthers and butcher Hayley Glen.

Meanwhile, the Struthers Family STV Brand Story returns during Sustainable Scotland Week - a curated week spotlighting climate-conscious brands.

On radio, 30-second trails will air across Hits Radio Scotland and Greatest Hits Radio, with presenter Grant Thompson running live competitions during an October celebration of Specially Selected Pork.

The campaign is also backed by targeted digital and paid social on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

The QMS activity also aligns with a wider push to spotlight British lamb in early September, as Make it Lamb 2025 returns.

From supermarket shelves to farmers’ markets, the campaign, first launched last summer, aims to boost sales, champion local producers, and remind the public why British lamb is among the best in the world.