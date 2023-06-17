'Tragic': Three deaths on UK farms recorded in space of a few days

The deaths of three farm workers in the space of just a few days has been described as 'tragic' amid calls for the industry to do more to improve safety.

The first incident occurred on 29 May in Devon, where a farmer was run over and killed by a tractor on-farm.

Moving vehicles are a major cause of death and serious injury on farms across the country, according to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

A few days later, in Aberdeenshire on 1 June, a farm worker became trapped under a mower connected to a tractor. He succumbed to his injuries.

Maintenance of farm machinery, including working under work equipment, is also a major cause of death and serious injury on farms.

The final incident, recorded just a day later on 2 June in Gloucestershire, involved a young farm worker who was killed when her quad bike overturned.

The HSE said overturning vehicles and importer use of ATVs and quad bikes are a major risk factor on farms.

According to figures from the UK's safety watchdog, 18 people have been killed on farms across the country so far this year.

Responding to the three recent incidents, James Thompson, operations director at Dyson Farming, said they were 'tragic' for the UK farming industry.

"Please do anything and everything you can to help us all improve our safety record," he said on Twitter.

A tragic day for our industry with three reported fatalities

Please do anything and everything you can to help us all improve our safety record.

— James Thompson (@farmerThomo) June 14, 2023

"Thoughts and condolences with the families affected."

Last month, a child under the age of two died following a collision with a tractor in the area of Buckland Brewer, Devon on 15 May.

Stephanie Berkeley, manager of farm safety charity Yellow Wellies, recently said a change in safety culture within the industry was needed.

"It’s the word ‘culture’ that really matters," she said, "Health and safety culture goes beyond simply understanding the rules and following them because you’ve been told to.

"Agriculture isn’t like other industries in that it can present hazards to people not actively involved in the industry, such as children and family members living on the farm and visitors.

"Hazards can also exist for vets, delivery workers and even emergency medical services personnel, as they provide assistance and care to victims of farm incidents.”