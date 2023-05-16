2-year-old child dies after tractor incident on Devon farm

A 2-year-old child has died after being hit by a tractor on a farm in Devon, police have confirmed.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to a farm near Buckland Brewer, just before 8am on Saturday 13 May.

Emergency services attended, but the child, who was from the Holsworthy area, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been notified, with the regulator saying "our thoughts are very much with the family at this time."

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to reports of a collision involving a tractor and a young child on a farm in the Buckland Brewer area at around 7.55am on Saturday 13 May.

"Emergency services attended. A child under two from the Holsworthy area was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their next of kin have been informed.

"This death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is to be prepared for the coroner."

The tragic news follows the death of a two-year-old boy in November 2022, who was killed by a tractor on a farm in Northern Ireland.